Online portal for 'ease of doing business' launched in Pondy

An online portal aimed at easing the process of doing business in Puducherry was launched Wednesday by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy.

Speaking to reporters here after the launch, the Chief Minister said, "As many as 700 applications have been received from the entrepreneurs to set up medium and small industries here."



"Already some of the applicants have been earmarked the land to launch their units in Puducherry and Karaikal," he said.

An investors' meet would be held soon to enable the entrepreneurs to acquaint themselves with the facilities available to start industries, he added.

Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and officials of the Industries department were present at the function.

