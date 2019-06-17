OPDs of Tripura hospitals closed following IMA strike call

Services in all Out-patient Departments (OPD) in government and private hospitals of on Monday remained closed as over 1,000 doctors joined the nationwide strike to show solidarity with their striking colleagues in Kolkata over the issue of security.

The (IMA) has given the strike call with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country.

IMA Dr said, "The OPDs in the state remained closed today in solidarity to the doctors of who are assaulted by patient parties."



However, the causality services, trauma centres, emergency services remained open and the senior doctors provided health care to the patients, he said.

All Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) Joint said no patient returned untreated from government hospitals since senior doctors and specialists joined emergency services to compensate for the absence of OPD.

A group of doctors and medical students staged a dharna in front of

