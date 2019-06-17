TMC legislator, 16 councilors join BJP

A Trinamool and 15 councilors of the party in joined the BJP here on Monday.

Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, along with the 15 TMC councillors and another councilor, joined the in the presence of and incharge Kailash Vijayvargiya, and senior leader

is a relative of Arjun Singh, who switched over from the TMC to the BJP just ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls and won the Barrackpore seat.

Roy, once the second-in-command in the TMC after Mamata Banerjee, said 10 legislators from various parties had joined the BJP so far.

Leaders, including MLAs and MPs, from various parties in the state have been joining the saffron party for past several months.

"The BJP has emerged as a in and is the first preference for those who want peace and development in the state," Vijayvargiya said.

The alleged that under the leadership of Banerjee, democracy had vanished from the state.

