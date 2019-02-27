JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pak PM claims 2 Indian MIGs shot down; offers talk to defuse tensions

Saurabh, Manu combine to shoot gold in 10m air pistol mixed event
Business Standard

Operations at 9 airports have resumed as of now: DGCA

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aviation watchdog DGCA Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed "as of now".

A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic)."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including those shut temporarily Wednesday, in the country.

The move to suspend operations the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 16:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements