Jaitley refers to US operation to kill Osama, says India can do it

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it.
His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan
Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "Cannot we do it? This used to be only an imagination, a wish. There was frustration and disappointment. It is possible today.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU