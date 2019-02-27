JUST IN
Pakistan closes its airspace for commercial flights
Business Standard

Jaitley refers to US operation to kill Osama, says India can do it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday referred to the 2011 US operation in Pakistan to eliminate Osama bin Laden and suggested India can also do it.

His remarks at an event came a day after the Indian Air Force pounded terror camps in Pakistan

Referring to the US operation in Abbotabad, Jaitley said, "Cannot we do it? This used to be only an imagination, a wish. There was frustration and disappointment. It is possible today.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:35 IST

