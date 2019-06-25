Oppn alleges corruption in minister's co-op society, protests

The Legislative Council Tuesday witnessed sloganeering and ruckus after opposition members protested of State for Dairy Development Arjun Khotkar's attempt to defend a cooperative society affiliated to from corruption allegations.

of Opposition and Dhananjay Munde had alleged corruption in the Lokmangal Multi-state controlled by

Munde alleged that Deshmukh's son had floated a separate unit called which got a grant of Rs 24 crore from the for a project.

Munde claimed Lokmangal Products then transferred the project to Lokmangal Multi-State controlled by

Without naming Deshmukh, Munde said, "The government is trying to protect a in the state cabinet who is connected to the society."



Replying to questions on the issue, Khotkar said, "An inquiry has been ordered and its report is yet to be received. A police case has been already been lodged and a probe is underway."



Khotkar went on to say that the society was honest and had returned the grant to the government.

Dissatisfied opposition members then shouted slogans, and Council adjourned the House for 10 minutes amid the ruckus.

The issue was raised by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)