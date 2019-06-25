Oppn alleges corruption in minister's co-op society, protests

-
ALSO READ
Sena's Khotkar says Jalna LS fight plan against Danve still on
Rahul condoles Cong veteran Shivajirao Deshmukh's death
Raj Thackeray, Dhananjay Munde in demand to campaign for Cong
Politicians pay tributes to Cong veteran Shivajirao Deshmukh
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Shivajirao Deshmukh dead
-
The Maharashtra Legislative Council Tuesday witnessed sloganeering and ruckus after opposition members protested Minister of State for Dairy Development Arjun Khotkar's attempt to defend a cooperative society affiliated to Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh from corruption allegations.
Leader of Opposition and senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had alleged corruption in the Lokmangal Multi-state Cooperative Society Limited controlled by Deshmukh.
Munde alleged that Deshmukh's son had floated a separate unit called Lokmangal Products Society which got a grant of Rs 24 crore from the state government for a project.
Munde claimed Lokmangal Products then transferred the project to Lokmangal Multi-State Cooperative Society Limited controlled by Deshmukh.
Without naming Deshmukh, Munde said, "The government is trying to protect a minister in the state cabinet who is connected to the society."
Replying to questions on the issue, Khotkar said, "An inquiry has been ordered and its report is yet to be received. A police case has been already been lodged and a probe is underway."
Khotkar went on to say that the society was honest and had returned the grant to the government.
Dissatisfied opposition members then shouted slogans, and Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar adjourned the House for 10 minutes amid the ruckus.
The issue was raised by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU