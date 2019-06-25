BMC app to post photos of cleaned nullahs

In a bid to bring in its functioning, the civic body has added a new feature in its mobile application wherein actual photographs of nullahs before and after carrying desilting work will be posted with timelines.

A said in the case of any mismatch between actual and posted photographs of nullahs, citizens can raise complaints by clicking photos through their mobile phones and uploading them on the app.

"The photographs will be seen by officers concerned for further action. Besides, complainants will be informed about the action taken by authorities," he said.

Over one lakh people have so far downloaded the mobile application of the BMC.

