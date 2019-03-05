Opposition parties demand resignation of Arunachal CM

Opposition parties in Arunachal Pradesh Tuesday demanded the resignation of over the violence in the capital complex on the permanent residence certificate (PRC) issue in which three persons were killed and many injured.

Opposition parties meeting was convened here under the chairmanship of former Gegong Apang, who recently joined the (Secular).

The meeting was also attended by Committee (APCC) Takam Sanjoy, National Peoples Party (NPP) legislature party and (PPA)

Sanjoy told that the meeting constituted an all-party coordination committee (APCC) with him as convener and decided that a 15-member delegation would meet state soon to submit a memorandum.

"Ouster of Khandu will be focal point and the should dismiss his government in case of his failure to do so, institute a commission of inquiry headed by either a sitting or retired and declare Risso Tari, and who were killed in firing for PRC as martyrs," Sanjoy said.

He said "the ruling government has lost its right to be on for creating the rampage by approving to grant PRC to non-Arunachalees living in the state ... without realising the sentiment of the masses."



North East in-charge of JDS Okon Daggang, Legislature Party (CLP) Takam Pario, MLA Mario Tado, PPA also attended the meeting.

