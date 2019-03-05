26-year-old shot dead in UP

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in a village here Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Haiderpur village under the station limits, they said.

The victim, Happi, who got married on February 28, was returning from his in-laws' place along with his cousin on a motorcycle when the accused fired on them, officials said.

died on the spot, while his cousin sustained severe injuries and was currently undergoing treatment, they said.

A case of murder was registered in this connection and the body sent for postmortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)