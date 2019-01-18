OSRTC to run AC buses to districts from Bhubaneswar

Naveen on Friday launched connecting different districts to the state capital.

The state-owned State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) introduced 23 new AC deluxe buses to ply on 11 routes.

The service will be provided to Phulbani, Rourkela, Bhawanipatna, Bhanjanagar, Rajgangpur (via Sundargarh), Raj Khariar (via Bolangir), Goumasihani (via Karnajia), and Burla (via Sambalpur).

The AC buses offers free WiFi services and are equipped with mobile charging spots, CCTV cameras and vehicle tracking devices for

The tickets can be booked online from the official website of OSRTC.

Presently, the OSRTC runs 429 buses between 30 districts of Besides, 43 buses are engaged in including Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and

The OSRTC will build five new bus stands in Jeypore, Balangir, Angul, Bamara and Odagaon. Besides, 25 existing bus stands will be renovated and 50 bus stand projects on the cards in blocks, official sources said.

