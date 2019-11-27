Govt has received 13,000 complaints from Indians abroad so far this year

JUST IN
Action taken against 1,271 firms for export-promotion scheme misuse: Goyal
New Delhi 

Over 13,000 complaints were received from Indians employed abroad over non-payment of wages and cheating, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of 102 countries, the highest number of complaints -- 3,844 -- were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia, it said.

In response to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which as many as 13,665 complaints were received in 2019 (till October 31), while 17,379 complaints were received in 2018.
