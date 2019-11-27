Govt has received 13,000 complaints from Indians abroad so far this year

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi made seven foreign trips, visited nine countries in three months
Saudi allows women to get passports, go abroad without male guardian's nod
Visit by EU MPs not at all 'internationalisation' of Kashmir issue: MEA
Saudi women: A counter-factual story
Restrictions, reforms: How Saudi Arabia's treatment of women has evolved
-
Over 13,000 complaints were received from Indians employed abroad over non-payment of wages and cheating, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
Out of 102 countries, the highest number of complaints -- 3,844 -- were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia, it said.
In response to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which as many as 13,665 complaints were received in 2019 (till October 31), while 17,379 complaints were received in 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU