Over 14,000 pilgrims pay obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Over 14,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the naturally formed ice lingam in the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Sunday, an official spokesman said.

On the seventh day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji yatra, 14,293 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave, he said.

The spokesman said till date, 95,923 yatris had the darshan of the 'shivling' at the holy cave.

