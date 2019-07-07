Varsity prof booked for demanding bribe from students to give

A case was registered Sunday against a senior faculty member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Nirmal district, for allegedly demanding bribe from some students appearing for supplementary exams to give them pass marks, police said.

Based on a complaint by the RGUKT Administrative Officer,



a case was registered against assistant professor Ravi Varala under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation), they said.

Varala was accused of demanding money from some students who were appearing for their backlog subjects to give qualifying marks and awarding extra marks in the supplementary examination, they added.

The University authorities said an inquiry was conducted and prima-facie it was found that he allegedly took money from them to give pass marks.

A report was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, who ordered termination of his services, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

