Over 30 pc funds for agri-schemes targeted towards woman farmers: Govt

The government has allocated more than 30 per cent funds under various schemes in order to bring women in the agriculture mainstream, Agriculture Radha Singh said Thursday.

A special emphasis has been given on the role and contribution of women in doubling the income of farmers by 2022, he said on the eve of the

Besides, women-based activities have been started to reach the benefits of different beneficiary-oriented programmes and missions to women, he said in a statement.

Singh said the participation of women in the decision-making bodies at the state, district and block levels under the ATMA scheme has ensured their involvement in the planning process.

Along with this, changes in reporting proformas have been made to maintain the statistics of benefits reaching women, he said adding that a book showing the norm of fixed aid for woman farmers is also being published.

That apart, a in Agriculture has developed a women sensitisation module to bring about change in the mindset and behaviour of male programme operators, he added.

The further said in the team of committed extension personnel under the revised ATMA scheme in 2014, the position of a in every state was also created.

In addition, a special emphasis is being given to women development activities to ensure their participation in the economic and social upliftment in the field of cooperatives.

Regular cooperative education programmes of women are being organised by the (NCUI) through the state cooperative societies.

As a result of these efforts, during 2017-18, 31.47 lakh women have been benefitted by training from the NCUI in the field of cooperatives.

Similarly, 6.07 lakh and 7,000 women have benefited through Krishi Vigyhan Kendras (KVKs) and skill training respectively. A total of 8.62 lakh women have benefitted in 2017-18.

Highlighting other measures taken to promote women farmers, the said women empowerment projects under the have benefitted more than 34 lakh women through 82 projects across 22 states and one Union Territory.

In addition, appointment of one has been made mandatory in 668 KVKs established across the country.

Apart from this, October 15 is being celebrated as "Rashtriya Mahila Kisan Diwas" since 2016, he added.

