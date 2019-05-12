Over 39 pc voting in Haryana till 2 pm; polling peaceful

A voter turnout of 39.16 per cent was recorded till 2 pm in ten Lok Sabha seats of on Sunday, with and constituencies witnessing brisk polling.

Polling began Sunday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the 10 parliamentary constituencies which are going to polls in a single phase, officials said.

The poll percentage recorded till 2 pm for the ten seats was 39.16 per cent, poll officials said.

As per the constituency-wise break up, from where is pitted against Congress's Nirmal Singh and INLD's Arjun Chautala, recorded poll percentage of 44.43 while recorded poll percentage of 43.72.

Sirsa, Karnal, Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Sonipat, Rohtak, Gurgaon, and registered polling percentage of 39.30, 34.71, 42.20, 40.53, 38.97, 37.22, 35.75 and 37.15 respectively, as per poll officials.

team captain was among early voters who exercised his franchise at a polling booth in After exercising his franchise, he posted a picture of his inked finger on his handle.

Voting is your right and responsibility towards nation building. Go vote, he tweeted while urging voters to go out and cast their vote.

Polling was initially slow in and but started to pick pace as the day progressed.

Haryana's electoral officerInder Jeetsaid polling was going on peacefully across the state.

He said there were some glitches in EVMs and VVPATs at a few booths early in the morning, but the machines were replaced immediately.

was among the early voters in while former CM Hooda of Congress, fighting from Sonipat, cast his vote in Kiloi in district. The state exercised his franchise in JJP candidate and sitting also cast his vote in

Digvijay Chautala, candidate from Sonipat, alleged that at booths number 88, 89 and 90 in district, his party symbol (a pair of slippers) was "not clearly visible on EVM machines".

"This is a serious matter and the must look into this," Digvijay said.

Enthusiastic voters were seen at several places. A bridegroom went to cast his vote in Mullana in parliamentary constituency before solemnising his marriage.

At and Hisar, voters queued up since early morning to cast their vote. There were reports of a few centenarians also exercising their franchise.

98-year-old voter exercised his franchise at a booth in Yamunanagar, while 92-year-old who reached the booth on a wheelchair, cast her vote in city.

said over 1.80 crore people are eligible to vote in the state.

Altogether, 223 candidates, just 11 of them women, are in the fray.

Prominent among them are Union ministers of state from and Krishan Pal Gurjar from

Deepender Hooda, is seeking re-election for the fourth term from as a nominee.

Union Birender Singh's son (BJP) and former Bhajan Lal's grandson (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, where they face JJP's Dushyant Chautala, who is the grandson of former O P Chautala.

Former and state chief are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party. state is contesting from

Among the major parties in the fight are the BJP, the Congress and the INLD, which are fighting 10 seats independently.

The (JJP), which was formed after a split in the six months ago, is contesting on seven seats, while the remaining three seats are being fought by its ally the

The BSP is fighting on eight, leaving two for its ally floated by rebel BJP

A large number of women were seen in queues at the tastefully decorated 'Sakhi Matdan Kendras', which are exclusively run by women and have been set up in each assembly segment.

