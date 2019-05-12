PM Modi 'used hatred' in elections, we 'used love': Rahul Gandhi

Sunday cast his vote in polls here and hit out at Narendra Modi, saying he "used hatred" during the elections but the "used love".

Asserting that this elections saw a "good fight" between the two rival parties, Gandhi said he thought that "love is going to win".

" used hatred, we used love. And, I think love is going to win," Gandhi told reporters, soon after exercising his franchise.

Clad in his trademark kurta-pyjama, he was accompanied by party's New candidate on way to the polling booth, a walking distance from his Tughlaq Lane residence.

"This election is being fought basically on three-four issues, and these are people's issues and not of the party. And most important among these is of unemployment. Then, plight of farmers, and demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (mocking GST), which have destroyed the power of and its economy," Gandhi said.

The seven constituencies in are voting on Sunday alongside 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight each in Bihar, and West Bengal, and four in as part of the sixth phase of the 2019 poll which ends on May 19. Counting of vote will take place on May 23.

The Congress said that so far it has been a "good fight" in the elections.

Asked how many seats the Congress is winning, he said, "I won't comment on that. It will be decided by the people".

"People are the master. Whatever people say, we will accept. How many seats we will win, people will decide that... Jai Hind," he said.

In Delhi, it is largely a three-way contest among the BJP, the Congress and the

In the 2014 poll, all the seven seats in the national capital were won by the BJP. While Congress is hoping to bounce back in Delhi, the is keen to give a good fight.

