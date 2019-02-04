Over 70 CCTV cameras in Erode Railway Station soon: Official

-
: Erode Railway Station, one of the best and the biggest junction in Salem Railway Division, would have 72 close circuit TV cameras within two months and they would be installed under the Nirbhaya scheme, a top railway official said Monday.
Such cameras would be erected in 534 railway stations coming under Southern Railway said its general manager of R K Kulshrestha, after inspecting the loco sheds, the residential quarters of railway employees and also the Erode Railway station.
Salem Railway divisional manager Subbarao also accompanied the general manager of Southern Railway.
