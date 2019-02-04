SC offers legal help to woman who filed incomprehensible plea

Showing compassion, the Monday decided to appoint a to assist a to make good her case instead of dismissing the incomprehensible plea as is customary.

A bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi, which is usually strict with the maintainability of petitions, told Karri Lakshmikal, who was appearing in person, that it was unable to decipher as to what her precise grievances were.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, then offered to Lakshmikal that it would appoint a as an amicus curiae to help her out.

The was alleging complicity of some policemen of Visakhapatnam in in some criminal acts.

"We have perused the writ petition and heard the petitioner, who is appearing in person. We are unable to comprehend as to what is the precise grievance of the

"Ordinarily, this should entail the dismissal of the criminal writ petition, but as the petitioner is appearing in person and has insisted that she does have a grievance, we appoint Preetesh Kapur, as an Amicus Curiae in the matter," the bench said.

It asked the petitioner to give a copy of her petition to Kapur in the course of the day and the lawyer, in turn, would interact with her and present her case in court on February, 6, the next date of hearing.

"The petitioner may appear in person and assist the Court, if she so desires," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)