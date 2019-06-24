Over 90 pc of Maha covered by south-west monsoon: IMD

The south-west has arrived in more than 90 per cent of and is likely to cover the entire state in the next four to five days, an India Meteorological Department said Monday.

Among the regions yet to be covered is Mumbai, he added.

" has covered 92-93 per cent of the total area in In next four to five days, the entire state is likely to come under monsoon," he said.

"The remaining seven to eight per cent area in the state comprises Mumbai, northern part of Konkan and extreme northern part of central Maharashtra," the IMD said.

He said since the is active, widespread rain is likely in Konkan and neighbouring

"Central is likely to get widespread rain between June 26-28. Marathwada got widespread rain on Monday but it will reduce partially from Tuesday," he informed.

Rain is also expected in the state's Vidarbha region, he said.

