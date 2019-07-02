Owaisi condemns attack on temple in Delhi

Condemning the attack on a temple in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi Tuesday said the culprits should be prosecuted and convicted in a time-bound manner.

Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism & diversity of our dear country. This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner, he tweeted.

A fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn as the temple was vandalised leading to tension in the area Monday.

In a separate tweet, Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, alleged the NDA government has reduced allocation of funds to the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme which he said was an essential programme to battle infant mortality.

Tackling infant mortality requires ample funding for essential schemes such as ICDS. But Modi government slashed ICDS funds & continued to make inadequate allocations. It should answer why our kids dont deserve basic early care & nutrition, he said.

He was reacting to media reports about alleged unimpressive progress in recent years in reducing infant mortality in the country.

