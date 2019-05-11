Owaisi reminds PM of Gujarat riots

Saturday reminded of the 2002 riots in after he reportedly termed the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 as a 'horrendous genocide."



Owaisi, in a tweet, said during his tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, Modi had failed in his constitutional duty to protect lives.

"Sir @PMOIndia so where the 2002 pogrom which happened under your tenure as CM and you failed in your constitutional oath to protect human beings," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi, who is seeking re-election from Lok Sabha constituency, said that the accused in the cases won elections in 1984 & 2002.

The chief was referring to Modi's attack on over "so what, it happened" comments on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Pitroda had accused the BJP of "distorting the truth" and said that things in the past were not relevant in this election.

