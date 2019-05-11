J&K police forms SIT to probe minor's rape

The Police Saturday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a minor girl in district of the state, it said.

An SIT comprising Sumbal, Sumbal, and senior prosecuting has been constituted to investigate the entire case, of police (SSP) Bandipora, said.

The police have already arrested a person identified as Tahir Ahmad Mir, accused of raping the three-year-old girl in area of north Kashmir's district.

The SSP said the age confirmation of the accused will be determined on the basis of scientific medical test to be conducted by a team of senior doctors.

