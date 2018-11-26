Owaisi slams Yogi over Ali-Bajrang Bali remark

has assailed for his remark about a revered figure in Islam, calling the silence over it "unfortunate".

The also wanted to know who gave Adityanath the authority to make such a statement.

"The UP crossed all limits at a rally in ' ko rakh lo....Hamare liye Bajrang Bali kafi hain'. It is unfortunate that nobody condemned his statement.

"Certainly, you can follow Bajrang Bali, no one will object to it. is the of the whole universe. is ours and will remain ours. Is there no permission in this country to follow Ali and to take his name?" he told an election rally on Sunday.

Adityanath had recently targeted Kamal Nath over a leaked video of his meeting with Muslim leaders where he was seen asking them to ensure 90 per cent of electors from the community voted for the party.

"I was reading a statement of senior He said they don't need SC, ST votes. They need just the votes of Muslims. You keep your Ali, for us Bajrang Bali will be enough," the had said addressing an election rally in

Ali, a cousin and of Prophet Muhammad, is venerated by Muslims.

Owaisi said Adityanath's comment was an "insult" to Muslims.

Noting that the Indian Constitution guaranteed the right to religion, the AIMIM criticised the Rashtriya Muslim Manch for its "unfortunate" silence over the BJP leader's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)