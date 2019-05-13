OYO launches its CSR programme 'OYO Reach' from Shimla

Hospitality firm launched its assistance programme 'OYO Reach' from Shimla, where majority of hotels under the company's brand have been equipped with systems.

Through its CSR assistance programme, the company is aiming to provide necessary technical and financial assistance to its partners across the nation in a wide variety of projects and activities, OYO said in a statement.

The company will also focus on skill development, economic opportunity creation and sustainable tourism, it added.

"As part of our CSR program, OYO Reach, we are happy to assist in the adoption of systems in OYOs in Shimla," & Homes India & said.

Since tourism has been one of the most important contributors in boosting the state's economy, adoption of such techniques will not only help regain its stature as the most preferred hill station, but also promote practices across the hotel industry, he added.

