DMDK's Premalatha confident about second term for PM Modi

DMDK leader Premalatha Monday exuded confidence about getting a second term, as she predicted a win for the AIADMK-led alliance in the bypolls to 22 assembly seats in

The of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, which is part of the AIADMK-led coalition along with the BJP and PMK, also sought to playdown the meeting between DMK leader M K and K Chandrasekhar Rao here, terming it a "casual visit."



"It is sure that PM Modi would be elected again. When he assumes office, on behalf of AIADMK-led coalition and DMDK, we would be meeting the PM to raise the foremost demand to interlink rivers," the wife of and DMDK chief told reporters here.

Referring to yearly water crisis in Tamil Nadu, she said the party would also seek schemes aimed at restoration of groundwater and rainwater harvesting from the PM.

In the last two years, the northeast monsoon rainfall has been lower than the normal quantum and several parts of the state, including this metropolis, are facing severe water scarcity.

On the meeting between Rao, who is trying to forge a non-BJP, non- front, and DMK chief M K Monday, Premalatha said she sees it just as a "casual visit".

"It is just a formality, apart from that I do not see any significance in the meeting.

Because, NDA would be winning the parliamentary elections. The AIADMK-led coalition would be winning all 22 assembly seats in the by-elections," she said.

By-elections to 18 assembly seats were held along with the Lok Sabha polls in on April 18, while four more assembly seats would go to bypolls on May 19.

