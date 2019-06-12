Union ministers call on VP Naidu

Union ministers in the new cabinet have called on M Venkaiah and apprised him of the activities undertaken by their respective ministries, officials said Wednesday.

of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri called on on Tuesday, the said in a statement.

"During the discussions, the noted with satisfaction that schemes like smartcities and housing have taken off very well and suggested that the momentum should be kept up and implementation be accelerated in the coming months," it said.

In his meeting with of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawar Chand Gehlot, underscored strengthening of various schemes for skill development, rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

He accepted the invitation of the for attending a programme in Kolhapur in which more than 10,000 persons with disabilities will be provided with special aids and assistive devices, the statement said.

On Wednesday morning, Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush called on the

During his interaction with Goyal, Naidu advised him to speed up the progress of the ongoing projects expeditiously before rolling out new projects.

The also apprised him about the progress of various projects in Andhra Pradesh, including the South Coast Railway Zone (Vizag Zone), new railway line between Venkatachalam - Vellikallu and Obulavaripalle - Cherlopalli (part of Krishnapatnam - Obulavaraipalle rail line project), redevelopment of Nellore railway station, steps being taken for passenger amenities at all the railway stations between Krishnapatnam and Obulavanipalle stations.

Referring to Namburu (Andhra Pradesh) - Errupalem (Telangana) railway line, observed that the 106-kilometre railway line would facilitate connectivity to the state capital Amaravathi and wanted the two states and the Centre to work in 'Team India' spirit to ensure its speedy execution, the statement said.

