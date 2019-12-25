Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri, resorts to artillery shelling

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Pakistani troops also used small arms to target several civilian and defence locations in the sector in Baramulla district, said army officials

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar/Jammu 

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu
The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling by artillery guns and mortars along the LoC in northern Kashmir's Uri sector, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian army on Wednesday, officials said.

The Pakistani troops also used small arms to target several civilian and defence locations in the sector in Baramulla district, they said.

Indian troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) have retaliated resulting in heavy exchange of fire which is going on till the reports last came in from the area, they said.

Shelling by artillery guns have also targeted villages deep inside the LoC on this side triggering and panic among the residents.
First Published: Wed, December 25 2019. 19:30 IST

