Pak committed to implementing ICJ's decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Official

is committed to implementing the decision of the in the case, a senior Pakistani said as the country's delegation left for on Friday for the oral proceedings in the case that will commence at the from February 18.

Indian national Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. moved the ICJ in May the same year against the verdict.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18, 2017, had restrained from executing till adjudication of the case.

Pakistan's would lead the Pakistani delegation at the ICJ while would lead the side, a senior told Dawn.

The ICJ has set a timetable for the public hearing in the case from Febraury 18 to 21 in and Harish Salve, who represents in the case, is expected to argue first on February 18.

The English Queen's will make submissions on February 19 from Islamabad's side. Then will reply on February 20 while will make its closing submissions on February 21, the daily said.

It is expected that the ICJ's decision may be delivered by the summer of 2019.

"We are fully prepared with our strongest evidence being the valid Indian passport recovered from with a Muslim name, the told the Dawn, adding that was committed to implementing the decision, irrespective of what decision came from the ICJ.

In reply to a question about Iran, the official said the was convinced that had no role in Jadhav's episode though he remained there for some time. "India wants to drag into this dispute but we will not let it happen," he said.

In New Delhi, on Thursday declined to go into the details of the case.

"The oral proceedings on the are commencing on February 18. India will present its case before the court. Since the matter is subjudice it is not appropriate for me to state our position in public.Whatever we have to do, we will do at the court," he said in response to a question.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India had approached the ICJ for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in Jadhav's case.

