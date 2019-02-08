Pak Prime Minister to visit UAE on Sunday

Khan will be on a day-long visit to the on Sunday, said on Thursday.

Khan will be visiting on February 10 on the invitation of the of the UAE and the ruler of the Emirate of Sheikh to participate in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit, it said.

" Khan will visit on February 10, 2019, on a day-long visit," the FO said.

The annual gathering of heads of states, policy makers, business leaders and experts will provide an occasion to discuss current and future opportunities to improve governance through reform, innovation and technology, it said.

Khan's participation will underscore Pakistan's strong interest in the knowledge economy, artificial intelligence, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

In his key note address, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision for a strong and prosperous He will encourage investment in different sectors of economy, the FO said, adding that he will be accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Maritime Affairs and to the Prime Minister on Commerce.

Khan will also meet the UAE leadership.

This will be his third visit to the UAE after coming to power in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)