Pakistan following China to eradicate poverty: PM

Pakistani on Monday said that his government is following measures taken by the to bring their people out of poverty.

Addressing a ceremony here, the said that the ultimate goal of all the steps taken by his government is to eliminate poverty, reported.

"We are making policies to give incentives to industrialists and people involved in textile sector, our motive is to let people make money so that they can produce job opportunities and help people get out of poverty, like did."

He said that created wealth by industrialisation and later utilised it to uplift the lower strata of the society, adding that like China, his government's main focus is to eliminate poverty by investing in the people living below poverty line.

He said the government is bringing a comprehensive policy to eradicate poverty in which a coordinated effort will be made by all official welfare departments to provide relief to the poor and needy.

Talking about uplift programmes for the lower strata of society, he said the government will invest in health and education for poor people, besides providing them easy loans to build their houses.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)