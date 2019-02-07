Sitting MPs, few MLAs, kin in race for Cong LS tickets from Punjab

Sitting MPs, at least five MLAs, a minister, a former Union Minister and some of their kin are in race after they staked claim for the party ticket to contest from various parliamentary constituencies in Punjab, a party official said.
According to Sandeep Sandhu, Office Secretary, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, the number of aspirants who are seeking party tickets for the Lok Sabha seats from Punjab had crossed 130 on Thursday.
Among the MLAs who have staked their claim to fight the upcoming LS polls include Raj Kumar Chhabewal, Kulbir Zira, Randeep Nabha and Sushil Rinku.
Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi too has thrown his hat in the ring as aspirant from Ferozepur.
Sandhu said that all the four sitting MPs of the Congress from Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Ludhiana have also staked claim for party ticket.
Former Union Minister Preneet Kaur, who is also former MP from Patiala, too has staked her claim from that parliamentary constituency, Sandhu said.
Some of the kin of ruling Congress leaders from Punjab too have staked claim to party tickets from various constituencies.
With the 'Mission 13' campaign, the Punjab Congress has already begun an exercise to find winnable candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming elections.
Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats. Out of these, four seats each are held by the Akali Dal, AAP and the Congress while one by the BJP.
