The government in Pakistan's province has decided to convert a historic fort built by a into a museum.

The fort in district was named after Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Khalsa Army, the of the Empire.

The fort was built by Nalwa in 1822 over an area of 35,420 square feet.

Nalwa was Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Army, the of the Sikh Empire.

The archaeology department of the sent a note to for taking control of the fort and its opening for the tourists.

The district administration has expressed readiness to handover the fort to the archaeology department.

The Britishers also carried out some construction work in the fort.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)