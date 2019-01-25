Time has come for PM to go home: Andhra CM Naidu

N Chandrababu Friday said the time has come for to go home as the BJP's defeat in the ensuing the was certain.

"Save India, save democracy slogan is reverberating across the country. The United rallies (of opposition parties) are creating a buzz in the country. The country will not tolerate anti-people rule," the told party leaders during his daily teleconference.

While antagonism towards the was a political inevitability, opposition to Modi was a democratic inevitability, the remarked.

He pointed out that the BJP was routed in the recent elections to the five state assemblies.

"Now, surveys are making the opposition to Modi clear. The BJP and its puppet parties' defeat is thus certain in the coming elections," he said, referring to the YSR in Andhra.

claimed the Centre still owed Rs 1.16 lakh crore to and accused the BJP of neglecting the state.

"I wrote a letter to the on this," he said, but did not disclose the details.

The entire country demanded that justice be done to the state.

In Parliament, 15 parties questioned the Centre on this.

At the recent Kolkata rally, 22 parties demanded justice for , but the YSRC never questioned the Centre.

"The people will teach a lesson to the BJP and the YSRC," added.

