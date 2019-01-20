Pak's exports to hit USD 27 bn in 2019, says official

Pakistan's volume of exports would increase to around USD 27 billion in 2019, a top financial advisor to Prime Minister Khan has said.

The Khan led government is facing increasing pressure for rising inflation, new taxes and an overall struggling economic picture since coming into power last year after the

for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production said that the target of exports the government had set by the year end was around USD 27 billion.

This year we will achieve the target of setting a new record for highest exports from and we are looking at around USD 27 billion of exports, Dawood said at an Edible here on Saturday.

The government is due to announce a mini budget on January 23rd in the National Assembly, which could bring more taxes and duties for the consumers and importers.

Stating that reducing imports was vital for economic growth, Dawood said the government is focusing on increasing volume of exports in 2019.

data by State Bank of shows that total exports have yielded USD 11.5 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year which means another target of USD 15.5 billion has to come in the remaining months of the fiscal year.

Dawood said that the government was formulating a strategy to increase exports this year and added that the figures for December 2018 were much better than December 2017.

We have achieved success in acquiring a one billion dollar market in for export of sugar and rice, he said.

Dawood admitted that one of the biggest challenges facing the country was current account deficit and the government was taking steps to resolve this.

He said the people would hear good soon as the country's economy was headed for improvement despite the difficulties.

Dawood said that as opposed to the past when the country was asking for infrastructure projects under the Economic Corridor (CPEC), "we (current Government) are asking them for agricultural input".

"We are pursuing an export-led growth strategy," he said.

