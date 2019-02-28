JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Raj govt transfers IPS officers

DBS to operate as wholly-owned subsidiary in India from Mar 1
Business Standard

Pak's Peshawar HC judge ambushed on way to court; critical

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

A senior judge of Pakistan's Peshawar High Court has been battling for his life after being ambushed on his way to court by some bike-borne gunmen here on Thursday, police said.

The assailants opened indiscriminate fire at the vehicle of Justice Muhammad Ayub Marwat in the upscale Hayatabad area when he was going to the court, senior police officer Wasim Riaz said.

The judge and his driver, who was also injured in the incident, were rushed to hospital in a critical condition, he said.

Lawyers in Peshawar staged a demonstration against the attack and called for a strike.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements