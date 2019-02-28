JUST IN
Prez to take part in Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

: President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest at the 25th Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre here on March 4.

Kovind, along with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, would also pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre, a release from the centre said Thursday.

The President would visit the 'Dhyana Linga', the 'Linga Bhairavi Devi' as well as the 'Suryakund', a energised water body that can enhance one's receptivity, before proceeding to Adiyogi where the Maha Shivratri event would unfold, it said.

The silver jubilee celebration is expected to be bigger and grander than ever with several well-known artistes performing through the night on Shivaratri.

Musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, Karthik and other popular artistes, including drummers from Azerbaijan, classical dance performances, folk art and culture and meditation sessions would be part of the nightlong festivities planned, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 112-foot tall bust of Adhi Yogi (Lord Shiva) as part of the Shivaratri celebrations at the Isha centre in 2017.

February 28 2019

