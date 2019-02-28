Prez to take part in Maha Shivaratri celebrations at Isha

: would be the chief guest at the 25th celebrations at here on March 4.

Kovind, along with founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, would also pay tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama by planting saplings at the Isha Yoga Centre, a release from the centre said Thursday.

The would visit the 'Dhyana Linga', the 'Linga Bhairavi Devi' as well as the 'Suryakund', a energised water body that can enhance one's receptivity, before proceeding to Adiyogi where the event would unfold, it said.

The silver jubilee celebration is expected to be bigger and grander than ever with several well-known artistes performing through the night on Shivaratri.

Musical performances by Amit Trivedi, Hariharan, and other popular artistes, including drummers from Azerbaijan, classical dance performances, folk art and culture and meditation sessions would be part of the nightlong festivities planned, the release said.

had unveiled a 112-foot tall bust of Adhi Yogi (Lord Shiva) as part of the Shivaratri celebrations at the in 2017.

