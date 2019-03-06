Pakistan SC bars private channels from airing Indian films, TV shows

Pakistan's on Tuesday barred private channels from airing Indian films and television shows, amid escalating tensions between the two following the terror attack.

A three-member bench headed by Justice took up the case in which an order of the (LHC) allowing Indian channels in was challenged.

A of Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), which challenged the LHC ruling, told the court that government through a policy in 2006 allowed airing of 10 per cent foreign content on local channels.

However, PEMRA on October 19, 2016 imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television channels.

The said that since authorities banned airing of Pakistani content, PEMRA had to do the same for Indian contents in

But the decision of PEMRA was challenged in the LHC which in 2017 ordered that the ban on Indian contents should be lifted.

After hearing the arguments, the set aside LHC order and reinstated the 2016 policy of PEMRA banning the transmission of Indian content on local television channels.

The move came a week after Pakistan's Information and said Pakistan film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films following Indian air strikes on a in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province last month.

Hussain also said that he has instructed the (PEMRA) to crack down on "made-in- advertisements".

