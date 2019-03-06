UK counter-terror police investigates suspicious packages

Suspicious packages were found on Tuesday near London's major transport hubs of Heathrow Airport, and City Airport, prompting Britain's counterterrorism police to launch an investigation.

The packages all A4-sized white postal bags containing yellow Jiffy bags - have been assessed by specialist officers to be small improvised These devices, at this early stage of the investigation, appear capable of igniting an initially small fire when opened, the said.

said it has launched an investigatio.

"The Counter Terrorism Command is treating the incidents as a linked series and is keeping an open mind regarding motives, the statement said.

The has issued advice to transport hubs across to be vigilant for and report suspicious packages to police, after all three packages were found near major transport hubs of Heathrow Airport, and

At approximately 09:55hrs local time, the received a report of a suspicious package at the Compass Centre, Nelson Road, Hounslow, near The package was opened by staff at the building, causing the device to initiate. This resulted in part of the package burning.

No one was injured and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The met Police said that specialist officers attended and made the device safe. The building remains closed as enquiries continue. However, no flights were affected by the incident.

Then at approximately 11.40hrs, were called to reports of a suspicious package in the post room at The package was not opened. Specialist officers attended and made the device safe to ensure no one was injured.

The station was not evacuated however cordons are in place at a small area outside the station on Cab Road. are continuing to operate as normal.

A third incident occurred at approximately 12.10hrs, when police were called to a report of a suspicious package at offices at City Aviation House in east London, near Staff were evacuated from the building as a precaution while specialist officers neutralised the package. The building has since reopened.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)