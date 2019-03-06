Panel set up to finalise draft of law on Buddhist marriages

The government has prepared a draft of the proposed Buddhists Act 2017 that proposes the processes to be followed by the community during their ceremony with traditional rituals.

The social justice department has formed a five-member committee under Dinesh Waghmare, (social justice), to finalise the draft of proposed Boudha (Buddhists) Act 2017.

The draft, however, makes no mention of aspects like divorce, maintenance or property issues and does not have clear guidelines on inter-caste marriages.

A from the social justice department said the government had published the draft on its official website, but the response elicited was "very poor".

The on Tuesday issued a government resolution, appointing the committee under the to study, to take a review and finalise the draft before convert into an act.

A committee led by C L Thool, former judge and chairperson of the state Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) Commission, has made the draft.

The community had been demanding a separate legislation related to since 1957 after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar converted to Buddhism on October 14, 1956 at Dikshabhoomi in

