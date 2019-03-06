Over 1 lakh new voters joined electorate in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Jan 31

Around 1.3 lakh new voters have been registered in the past one year, taking to nearly 15 lakh the number of people eligible to cast their vote in the upcoming election in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district administration said Wednesday.

Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Khurja and Sikandrabad are five assembly constituencies that constitute the seat, with the latter two geographically falling in district, it said.

The details on election preparations were shared by and Senior of Police (SSP)

Till January 31, 1.3 lakh new voters were registered in the last one year. The total voters in (Noida, Jewar, Dadri) stood at 14.98 lakh, Singh said, adding that if Khurja and Sikandrabad were also added the number would reach around 22 lakh.

He said the process of revising the voters list was underway and the number of voters can go up.

Singh identified three major factors that have led to the rise in new voters. These are more flat buyers coming to live here, migrant workers and students, he said.

Singh said 1,224 polling booths are proposed in urban areas and 312 in rural areas, both subject to approval from the

Once the election dates are announced, the model code of conduct would enforced immediately, they said.

Special teams have been formed and once the model code of conduct is enforced, flexboards, posters, hoardings on roadsides would be removed within 24 hours. Comprehensive campaign will be carried out to check illicit liquor and illegal arms, SSP Krishna said.

He said the police have identified some sensitive areas and would be taking extra caution to handle situation at such places.

The people can make complaint to the police about any suspicious activity and exemplary action will be taken.The police will be pro-active on to take cognizance of election-related issues, he said.

Special focus will be on containing rumour mongering, he said, exhorting general public to not share unverified information on

