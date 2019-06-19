Sri Lanka successfully launches its first satellite 'Ravana-1' into orbit

Sri Lanka's first 'Ravana-1', designed and developed by two local engineers, was successfully launched into orbit this week from the (ISS) along with two other BIRDS 3 from and

Raavana 1, the cube measuring 11.3 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, and weighing around 1.05 kg, was launched into orbit at 3:45 pm ( time) on Monday, the Colombo Page reported.

The was designed and developed by two Sri Lankan engineers - Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamika - studying space engineering at

Raavana-1 was deployed to the 400-km of orbit at an inclination of 51.6 degrees using the JAXA (Japanese Aerospace and Exploration Agency) owned Kibo experiment module, the paper said.

The satellite was officially handed over to the Aerospace Exploration Agency on February 18 and was sent to the ISS on April 17, through the assistance of Cygnus-1 from the US.

Raavana-1 is expected to fulfil five missions including the capturing of pictures of and surrounding regions, active attitude stabilization which ensures that satellite's attitude is stable under the influence of external talks. It will have a minimum lifespan of one and a half years but was expected to be active for up to five years.

