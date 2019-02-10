Pankaj Advani wins 86th senior snooker national championship

Country's ace cueist Sunday defeated Lakshman Rawat by 6-0 to clinch the 86th Senior Snooker National Championship title.

won by 70-36, 91-22, 66-06, 65-51, 77-49, 59-18 in the finals here.

told reporters that aggressive play against Rawat in the title match benefitted him.

Advani said since he had played against Rawat earlier in other events, he was familiar with his opponent's style.

