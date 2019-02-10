JUST IN
Pankaj Advani wins 86th senior snooker national championship

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Country's ace cueist Pankaj Advani Sunday defeated Lakshman Rawat by 6-0 to clinch the 86th Senior Snooker National Championship title.

Advani won by 70-36, 91-22, 66-06, 65-51, 77-49, 59-18 in the finals here.

Advani told reporters that aggressive play against Rawat in the title match benefitted him.

Advani said since he had played against Rawat earlier in other events, he was familiar with his opponent's style.

