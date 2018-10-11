JUST IN
India vs West Indies 2018: Rishabh Pant gets maiden call for ODI squad

Captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup last month, returns to lead the side

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant. Photo: @BCCI

Rishabh Pant on Thursday earned a maiden call-up to the Indian ODI team, replacing Dinesh Karthik for the first two games against the West Indies.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's call-up was on expected lines after he impressed in his debut Test series against England before scoring an entertaining 92 in the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Captain Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Asia Cup last month, returns to lead the side.

The five-match series begins in Guwahati on October 21.

India Squad (for first two ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper),Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul.

First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 18:00 IST

