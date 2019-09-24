Parents to be maintained by all of their children, there can be no division of duty: HC

Parents are to be maintained by all of their children and there can be "no division of duty" among them in this regard, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday.

The observation was made by a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar while rejecting a man's plea against a senior citizen maintenance tribunal order asking him to pay Rs 2,000 per month to his parents.

"There can be no division of duties to maintain parents. Parents are to be maintained by all the sons/children," the bench said.

The petitioner claimed that the maintenance tribunal and the appellate tribunal imposed the amount on him without considering his allegedly poor financial condition. He had challenged both the orders.

Apart from that, in his petition, he had also challenged a single judge decision upholding the orders of the two tribunals.

The division bench dismissed his appeal and noted that the amount of Rs 2,000 was "abysmally low" and "too meagre" and, therefore, "does not warrant any interference".

