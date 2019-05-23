Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir term LS poll result mandate for decisive leadership

-
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on the NDA's "unprecedented and historic victory" in the Lok Sabha polls.
Terming the result "a strong verdict for decisive, strong and caring leadership", Parkash Singh Badal said it was time to "look forward to a strong and united India in which every Indian is an equal contributor and stake-holder."
"A bright future beckons Bharat," he said in his message to the prime minister and the BJP chief.
In his message to the prime minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal congratulated Modi "on this unprecedented and historic verdict for clear-headed, decisive and far-sighted leadership."
He said the entire country, cutting across class, caste, community and creed, delivered a secular and a near-unanimous verdict.
Out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP, registered win in two constituencies.
Sukhbir Singh Badal won in Ferozepur by 1,98,850 votes while his wife Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal retained the Bhatinda seat winning by a margin of 21,772 votes.
