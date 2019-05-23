Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir term LS poll result mandate for decisive leadership

patriarch and Thursday congratulated and on the NDA's "unprecedented and historic victory" in the Lok Sabha polls.

Terming the result "a strong verdict for decisive, strong and caring leadership", said it was time to "look forward to a strong and united in which every Indian is an equal contributor and stake-holder."



"A bright future beckons Bharat," he said in his message to the and the BJP chief.

In his message to the prime minister, congratulated Modi "on this unprecedented and historic verdict for clear-headed, decisive and far-sighted leadership."



He said the entire country, cutting across class, caste, community and creed, delivered a secular and a near-unanimous verdict.

Out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an ally of the BJP, registered win in two constituencies.

won in Ferozepur by 1,98,850 votes while his retained the Bhatinda seat winning by a margin of 21,772 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)