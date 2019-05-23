DMK ahead in TN assembly by-polls

Archrivals AIADMK and DMK won three seats each in the by-elections to 22 Assembly constituencies in

The DMK was leading in 10 seats while the AIADMK candidates were ahead in six, latest figures showed.

DMK won in Ambur, Gudiyattam and Thiruporur segments, while AIADMK reaped success in Vilathikulam, Sattur and Sholingur constituencies.

By-elections were held in 22 assembly segments along with Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Counting of votes was taken up Thursday.

The simple majority figure in the 234-member Assembly is 117, and the ruling party has a strength of 114, including the

Even in the event of AIADMK retaining 10 seats, Chief Minister could happily settle down and see off the rest two years in office, with the next Assembly polls scheduled in 2021.

The principal opposition DMK, along with its allies, including Congress, has 97 MLAs. Its partner IUML has one

Incidentally, two MLAs of AIADMK's alliance parties, designated as its members in the assembly records since they contested on its symbol, have shown signs of stress with the ruling party.

S Karunaas, of Mukkulathor Puli Padai, has been anti-government for some time, while Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi MLA M Thamimun Ansari,a strident BJP critic, backed the DMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha polls after the AIADMK struck a poll pact with the saffron party.

Further, three AIADMK MLAs, siding with rival and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, had been recently served notices by P Dhanapal for alleged anti-party activities.

They have, however, asserted they were with the AIADMK only.

