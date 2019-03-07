Parrikar unveils plaque for two infra projects in Goa

Ailing Chief Manohar Parrikar Thursday unveiled a plaque for two major infrastructure projects in the state.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, unveiled the plaque at a ceremony held at his private residence near here.

The (CMO) said the projects include a sewerage scheme for Taleigao and surrounding areas of Panaji city in North

The other project is laying of a water pipeline from to Borim and Shiroda villages in South

Sudin Dhavalikar was present at the unveiling ceremony.

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for his ailment since the last one year. He was earlier admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and the USA.

