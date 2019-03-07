JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NCP alleges scam in purchase of mobiles by WCD department

Any party or person supporting separatists is anti-national and playing into Pak's hands: JK Guv
Business Standard

Parrikar unveils plaque for two infra projects in Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Thursday unveiled a plaque for two major infrastructure projects in the state.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, unveiled the plaque at a ceremony held at his private residence near here.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the projects include a sewerage scheme for Taleigao and surrounding areas of Panaji city in North Goa.

The other project is laying of a water pipeline from Selaulim Water Treatment Plant to Borim and Shiroda villages in South Goa.

State Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar was present at the unveiling ceremony.

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for his ailment since the last one year. He was earlier admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the USA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements