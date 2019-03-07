TFA ties up with Atletico, names Santamarina as coach

-
The Tata Football Academy (TFA) has tied up with La Liga giants Atletico de Madrid and appointed Carlos Santamarina as the head coach.
Santamarina has been involved with Atletico Madrid's youth coaching set up, which includes development and coaching of kids in the age group of U-15, U-14, U-13 and U-12.
Santamarina also has previous experience of playing as a footballer in various Spanish third division sides, a statement said.
"I am excited to take over this new role. I am keen to provide the talented kids the best platform to nurture their interests and develop as footballers and human beings. I would also like to inculcate the mentality and the technical aspect of the strong youth system that Atletico de Madrid has been nurturing over the years," Santamarina said.
"This is just the beginning of the vision we have for Tata Football Academy and Atletico de Madrid's partnership. A seasoned coach like Carlos (Santamarina), coming from Spain, will be the perfect catalyst for the TFA boys to take the next step," Jamshedpur FC CEO, Mukul Choudhari said.
