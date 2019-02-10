Passengers cannot 'opt out' meals on board Vande Bharat Express

Meals on board the soon-to-be-launched Vande Bharat Express or will not be optional for passengers unlike in premium trains such as Shatabdi, and Duronto express, where travellers can choose not to take catering services, officials said.

However, passengers travelling the last leg on the route of the semi-high speed train -- to -- will have the choice of opting out of the meals provided by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in advance while booking their tickets, the sources told

The catering charges would not be included in their ticket prices.

For others, the prices of the meals will be part of the ticket fare of the train which will run from to on its maiden journey on February 15.

If the passengers who have opted out in advance want a meal during their travel, they will have to shell out an extra Rs 50 for it, the sources said.

In 2017, the IRCTC made meals on board prepaid trains like Rajdhani, and Duronto (which add the meal prices in ticket) with optional.

It was done to effectively control unfair practices of overcharging, issues of quality as well quantity and also to avoid wastage of This gave the passengers option to 'not eat' if he does not want the supplied on board.

This also reduced the cost of the tickets on these trains by around Rs 250.

Talking about Train 18, an said, "The catering charges between the stations have been fixed and they will be added to the ticket fare of all passengers.

"However, passengers boarding the train to travel the final or first leg of the journey from to or to Varanasi may opt out of the catering services. They will have to opt out at the time of booking."



"A separate receipt shall be issued to such passengers by the IRCTC," the source said.

The train which has two classes of tickets -- class and car -- will have differently priced meals, the source said.

While passengers travelling from New to Varanasi in the class will be charged Rs 399 for morning tea, breakfast and lunch, travellers in the car will need to pay Rs 344 for the same.

Those travelling from New to and will have to pay Rs 155 and Rs 122 for class and car, respectively.

From Varanasi to New Delhi, the passengers will be charged Rs 349 and Rs 288 in the executive class and chair, respectively. They will be served evening tea with snacks and dinner.

The tickets in or the Vande Bharat Express, which will eventually replace trains, will be priced higher than the fares of the premium train.

The train will cover the 755-km distance in eight hours with stoppages at and It will be the fastest train on the route. The current fastest train takes around 11-and-a-half-hours to complete the journey.

