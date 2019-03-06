Passengers, crew on Virgin flight quarantined in UK

said Wednesday that all passengers and crew on a charter flight from to were briefly put into because of widespread illness on board.

The said the 448 passengers, who were returning to Britain after travelling on the MSC Preziosa cruise ship in the Caribbean, and crew were taken to a reception centre near for medical assessment after the plane landed.

It said "a number of customers" had "reported feeling unwell onboard" and that it is conducting a full investigation as to what happened.

A said it treated about 30 people and that three had been taken to a hospital for further checks.

The service said it responded with specialists and its Hazardous Area Response Team because passengers and crew were feeling "unwell and nauseous." A for Swiss-based cruise line MSC Cruises, which operates the ship, said the company is investigating and seeking reports from doctors treating the passengers.

The company said there have been no cases of acute stomach ailments on the cruise ship in the last two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)